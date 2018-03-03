“Our key message is‚ if we continue with these restrictions as they are‚ we can avoid Day Zero until right into the middle of the rainfall period‚ and we will then know whether we have to implement Day Zero or not. We can’t say now because we don’t know what the rainfall will be and that’s the key determinant.”

He also said: “If we can get down to out target of 450MLD that will put us in a very favourable position for next year‚ even if the rainfall is not great this year.”

Neilson was asked to comment on the impact of the bureaucratic collapse of the national Department of Water and Sanitation under former minister Nomvula Mokonyane‚ and on whether Cape Town was being “punished” politically through its reduced water allocation from national government.

Neilson said in response that the City was “very concerned” about the national department’s financial situation and its ability to deliver. Although there were long-standing plans‚ there had been very little actual investment over a long period. For example‚ there had been no progress with the planned project to raise the wall of the Voelvlei Dam and pump water into it from the Berg River during winter.

“There’s been no movement and the department is now saying 2021. We will wait and see. We are concerned‚ to say the least.” [The national department told GroundUp a few weeks ago that the date had been brought forward to 2019. - Editor]

Cape Town had been “fairly efficient” in its water use over the past five years but its allocation had still been cut severely this year‚ Neilson added. “So we’ve been punished for our good work and so to some extent that’s unfair‚ but I would not relate that to any election issue.”