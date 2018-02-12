“When she finally spoke publicly during the past two weeks‚ Nomvula Mokonyane blamed the City for the crisis‚ and rubbished the concept of Day Zero‚ because‚ she said‚ it sounded ‘defeatist‚’” Zille wrote.

“It had been invented‚ she suggested‚ as a ‘PR’ concept‚ so that people could make money out of the water shortage. The minister’s speeches sounded as if they had been scripted by Bell Pottinger.”

Cape Town’s use of the term Day Zero came under fire from Mokonyane in Parliament last week when she briefed the portfolio committee on water and sanitation.

Day Zero refers to an emergency water-saving plan that will lead to most taps being turned off in Cape Town. But Mokonyane suggested that the term had not been sanctioned by the National Disaster Management Centre. She pointed out that other parts of the country had also been hit by severe dry spells‚ adding that some areas in the North West had not had water in three years.

That did not sit well with Zille‚ who posited: “A simple question to the minister: If Day Zero is a figment of a PR consultant’s imagination‚ why does the Inter-ministerial Task Team intend to declare the drought a ‘national disaster’ during the coming week?