Expropriation of land without compensation could create a systemic risk for the banking industry‚ warns Ian Matthews‚ head of business development at Bravura‚ an independent investment banking firm.

The decision to expropriate land without compensation was taken by the ANC at its 54th Congress in December. This was followed by President Cyril Ramaphosa announcing in his February 16 state of the nation address that the government will accelerate its land redistribution programme. On February 27‚ a motion to amend section 25 of the Constitution‚ which deals with property‚ in the National Assembly was passed by a majority vote.

This week‚ Ramaphosa assured the National House of Traditional Leaders that they would be properly consulted on the land issue. He added that there was no reason to "panic and start beating war drums".

The president said it was safe to continue investing in land and that it was important that farming activities continue as normal. "We are going to handle this matter in the way we've always handled difficult issues in our country: by dialogue‚ discussion‚ engagement‚ until we find good solutions that will take our country forward‚" Ramaphosa said.

But Matthews took a more alarmist view of land expropriation.