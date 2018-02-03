The drought that’s hit Cape Town and surrounding areas‚ officially the worst in recorded history‚ has done us all some good.

1. It has heightened public awareness of the reality of the effect of climate change. The “debate” idea pushed by those too attached to or invested in the old order of doing things should have been firmly put to bed by now. The new way of doing things can’t be limited to water only: fires‚ migration‚ health‚ economy and security are part of the picture and a holistic response is required.

2. The world takes note with apprehensive interest. Even at Davos‚ the favoured‚ cool and well-watered Swiss meeting site of the World Economic Forum where talk is usually about economics‚ business and trade‚ India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi started the week by telling the 2500 leading politicians and businesses that climate change is the greatest threat to civilization. He was followed soon afterwards by our own Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa who said: “Climate change is a reality. We’re facing a real total disaster in Cape Town which is going to affect four million people.” Other water stressed cities such as Los Angeles‚ Sao Paulo and Singapore consider who will be next. The 17 sustainable development goals‚ which South Africa signed up for in 2015‚ come into 3D perspective.

3. Realising that world‚ national and local leaders can do only so much‚ people have started working co-operatively and innovatively. There are domestic‚ street and faith-based responses‚ workplace plans and initiatives to support frail and vulnerable. As people work together‚ mesh talents and develop trust more dots are joined‚ giving issues of sustainability and co-operative solutions new meaning and practical application.

4. There has been a rapid water literacy and numeracy upgrade across society. People are interested and it is important to know that 25 litres of water weighs 25kg or where it goes if you have to flush it‚ what a catchment is and what happens in it.

5. Talking of flushing‚ the drought has brought to the fore the very long-standing but politically constrained topic of the need to move away from water-borne sewerage. Sufficient water meant the more affluent could afford this luxury. Scarcity means we all need to make a plan – good‚ appropriate and technically sound ones that should see the saving of at least 30 million litres of water a day. If modifications are made to all the other things we do that wastes water the savings become enormous. A few years ago water academic and activist Anthony Turton said South Africa does not have the dilution capacity for all its pollution. That’s even truer today. By addressing the problem as a priority we start mitigating the degradation of rivers‚ wetlands‚ estuaries and oceans too.