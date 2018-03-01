KwaZulu-Natal Premier Willies Mchunu has weighed in on the sensitive land debate‚ and has vowed that the province will not support any attempts to scrap the Ingonyama Trust.

Delivering his state of the province address at the Royal Agricultural Showgrounds in Pietermaritzburg on Wednesday‚ Mchunu made it clear that the province will not support any moves to undermine traditional leaders and the Ingonyama Trust on the land issue.

"We wish to make it clear that we will never support any recommendations aimed at undermining the role of our traditional leaders on land issues‚ including the Ingonyama Trust‚" he said.

Mchunu's remarks were in response to the recommendations made by the high-level panel headed by former Kgalema Mothlanthe that the Ingonyama Trust Act be repealed or amended.