Driver implicated in fatal JMPD roadblock crash still behind bars

By Naledi Shange - 03 February 2018 - 12:30
The man alleged to have killed two traffic officers after he ploughed into a roadblock is still behind bars‚ the Johannesburg Metro Police Department said on Friday.

Albert Pretorius made his second court appearance in the Alexandra Magistrate's Court on Thursday. His case was postponed to February 8‚ said Chief Superintendant Wayne Minnaar.

Pretorius‚ 42‚ is applying for bail.

Sandton police Captain Granville Meyer told TimesLIVE that Pretorius was facing two counts of culpable homicide and driving under the influence of alcohol. Additional charges could still be added.

Pretorius was alleged to have been intoxicated at the time of the crash.

"There were gin bottles and Smirnoff Spin empty bottles inside the car. The officer who was recording the accident said he couldn't count the number of bottles‚" Minnaar said previously.

It was believed that Pretorius had lost control of his vehicle and rammed into a roadblock manned by the JMPD along Witkoppen Road‚ near Montecasino‚ on Monday.

The officers‚ Winnie Mokgolo‚ 35‚ and Sophie Ngoasheng‚ 45 were declared dead on the scene.

Pretorius was arrested and taken to Sandton police station after blood samples were taken.

