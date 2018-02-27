Ten ministers and three deputies who served under former president Jacob Zuma have been axed.

In announcing his inaugural Cabinet on Monday night‚ President Cyril Ramaphosa not only named his deputy in the African National Congress (ANC)‚ David Mabuza‚ as deputy president but also wielded the axe to remove many of those who had served under his predecessor.

Among those fired by Ramaphosa were Bongani Bongo (who had only been in his position as minister of state security for four months)‚ Nathi Nhleko‚ Fikile Mbalula‚ David Mahlobo‚ Faith Muthambi‚ Des van Rooyen‚ Mosebenzi Zwane‚ Joe Maswanganyi‚ Hlengiwe Mkhize‚ and Lynne Brown.

Ramaphosa announced the changes to the media shortly after 10pm on Monday evening at the Union Buildings. He said the changes he had made to the executive were to ensure the government was better equipped to implement its mandate.

“These changes are intended to ensure that the national government is better equipped to implement the mandate of this administration and specifically the tasks identified in the state of the nation address‚” he said.