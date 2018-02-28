Inside Cyril Ramaphosa's cabinet reshuffle

President Cyril Ramaphosa had a tough job to balance the competing interests of politics and governance when he reshuffled his cabinet on Monday evening.

His announcement was met with a mix of nods and shock by political players and observers alike.

Ramaphosa’s reshuffle named controversial former Mpumalanga premier David Mabuza as his deputy.

It seemed he had no choice in this regard. Mabuza is his deputy in the ANC so all counter-arguments to his appointment fell flat.

In his late-night announcement‚ Ramaphosa fired 10 ministers but it was those he opted to retain in his cabinet that caused concern.

