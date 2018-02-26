Mbalula out, Cele in - Ramaphosa announces cabinet changes

David Mabuza has been named the new deputy president of South Africa as President Cyril Ramaphosa announced changes to his national executive.

"These changes are intended to insure that national government is better equipped to continue implementing the mandate of this administration and specifically the tasks identified in the state of the nation address," Ramaphosa said in a televised address on Monday night.

The president said a review of the number of ministries and departments had started, and he would maintain the existing structure of government departments until the review was completed.

Speaking an hour and a half later than expected, Ramaphosa made a host of changes to his Cabinet, including the appointment of Nhlanhla Nene as the new finance minister – once he is sworn in on Tuesday in Parliament.

Both Nene and Pravin Gordhan, who also makes a return to the Cabinet, had previously served as finance minister before changes made by former president Jacob Zuma.

Also back are former tourism minister Derek Hanekom and former higher education minister Blade Nzimande – both of whom were axed by Zuma in 2017.

No longer part of the Cabinet are Mosebenzi Zwane (Mineral Resources), Des van Rooyen (Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs), Lynne Brown (Public Enterprises) and David Mahlobo (Energy) – all of whom had allegedly been involved in corruption and state capture, along with Malusi Gigaba (now minister of home affairs) and Bathabile Dlamini (moved to the Presidency).

Fikile Mbalula is also no longer minister of police, making way for Bheki Cele, a former national police commissioner.

- Communications: Ms Nomvula Mokonyane

- Energy: Mr Jeff Radebe

- Higher Education and Training: Ms Naledi Pandor

- Home Affairs: Mr Malusi Gigaba

- Human Settlements: Ms Nomaindia Mfeketo

- International Relations and Cooperation: Ms Lindiwe Sisulu

- Mineral Resources: Mr Gwede Mantashe

- Police: Mr Bheki Cele

- Public Enterprises: Mr Pravin Gordhan

- Public Service and Administration: Ms Ayanda Dlodlo

- Public Works: Mr Thulas Nxesi

- Rural Development and Land Reform: Ms Maite Nkoana-Mashabane

- Science and Technology: Ms Nkhensani Kubayi-Ngubane

- Social Development: Ms Susan Shabangu

- Sport and Recreation: Ms Tokozile Xasa

- State Security: Ms Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba

- The Presidency: Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation: Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

- The Presidency: Women: Ms Bathabile Dlamini

- Tourism: Mr Derek Hanekom

- Transport: Dr Blade Nzimande

- Water and Sanitation: Mr Gugile Nkwinti

- Dr Zweli Mkhize as Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs

- Mr Nhlanhla Nene as Minister of Finance

- Ms Reginah Mhaule as Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation

Remaining in their positions are Minister of Economic Development Ebrahim Patel; Trade and Industry Minister Rob Davies; Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi; Justice and Correctional Services Minister Michael Masutha; and Labour Minister Mildred Oliphant.

Among new deputy ministers, Reginah Mhaule was named deputy minister of international relations and cooperation.

Other new deputies are Sfiso Buthelezi (Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries); Pinky Kekana (Communications); Mondli Gungubele (Finance); Chana Pilane-Majeke (Public Service and Administration); and Cassel Mathale (Small Business Development).

The positions of deputy minister of public enterprises and deputy minister in the Presidency for planning, monitoring and evaluation will remain vacant.

This is a developing story.