South Africa

Parliament committee worried about Optimum mine

By Staff Writer - 23 February 2018 - 11:54
Parliament: File Photo
Parliament's portfolio committee on mineral resources has been asked to step in at the Gupta-owned Optimum coal mine in Mpumalanga‚ where workers have been on strike for the past three days.

Eskom said on Thursday it had stopped paying Optimum because of its failure to deliver the required coal to the Hendrina power station.

Below is the full statement from the committee:

The Portfolio Committee on Mineral Resources has noted with grave concern the latest developments at the Optimum coal mine in Mpumalanga‚ in which workers are on strike to demand salaries. The Committee understands that workers are also demanding answers about the future of the mine.

The Committee is in receipt of a letter from the National Union of Mine Workers (NUM)‚ requesting its intervention in the ongoing impasse.

