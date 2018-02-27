'Pay Papgeld' helps moms, exposes cruelty of maintenance dodgers

Mzansi's absentee fathers and papgeld dodgers have been dealt a massive double blow, first by government and now by DStv's new channel, Moja Love.

A few months after parliament gazetted the amendments to the Maintenance Act to allow for maintenance defaulters to be blacklisted, Moja Love has introduced a programme meant to expose fathers who do not play their part in raising their kids .

Titled No Excuse, Pay Papgeld, the reality show was launched on Valentine's Day on Channel 157.

Presented by newcomer Moss Makwati, the show has seen women hunting down their baby daddies live on TV.

Jacqui Setai, the head of the channel owned by Siyaya TV, said: "This investigative social reality show will entertain viewers with hardcore factual content informing, educating and reminding people that every child has the right to basic necessities such as food, shelter, clothing, medical care and schooling."