A trawl through the infamous leaked Gupta emails has unearthed an impressive and expensive collection of exotic cars that were registered to the family’s address in Saxonwold‚ Johannesburg.

A Bentley‚ Lamborghini and Maserati are among the vehicles linked to the address in correspondence contained in the leaked emails.

A researcher at the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) traced more than 100 vehicles to the family‚ their address and various businesses.

But their whereabouts now – as the Hawks intensify an investigation into state capture - are uncertain.

The family have been implicated in a scam that allegedly siphoned more than R200-million meant to benefit emerging farmers in the Free State. The Hawks are seeking Ajay Gupta while some of the family’s business associates have appeared in court.

The Asset Forfeiture Unit obtained a preservation order to freeze R10-million from the project it believes was paid to Atul Gupta. Atul is challenging the claim.

In the previously leaked email correspondence‚ cars were discussed as having to either be serviced or repaired.

Those linked to Saxonwold also included a BMW Z4‚ Chrysler Crossfire‚ Cadillac‚ Range Rover‚ Mercedes C-Class‚ BMW 750i‚ Audi Q7‚ BMW M5 and BMW X5.