Gupta mines blame banks and SOEs

The Gupta-owned mines in Mpumalanga have put the blame on Eskom, Transnet and South African banks for their struggle to honour payments to more than 2000 mineworkers.

The management of Optimum Coal, owned by the controversial family, broke its silence for the first time yesterday when CEO George van der Merwe addressed hundreds of workers at Optimum mine in Hendrina near Middelburg.

Also yesterday, the management of Koornfontein Mines met with lawyers of Kusile Mining, a company responsible for ventilation services underground, to avert a legal battle over an R18-million debt.

Kusile Mining has stopped rendering services at the two mines because of outstanding payment.