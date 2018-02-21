Ramaphosa hosts farewell function for Zuma
President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday hosted a farewell cocktail function in honour of his predecessor‚ Jacob Zuma.
The event was held at Tuynhuys in Cape Town.
In attendance at the cocktail were ministers and deputy ministers.
Pictures of the event were posted on Ramaphosa's official Twitter account.
These were the first pictures of Zuma to be shown since he stepped down from his presidential seat last week.
