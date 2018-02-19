Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma here to stay
ANC leader Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has denied reports that she wants to resign from parliament as an MP.
This comes after the Sunday Times reported yesterday that Dlamini-Zuma, who failed in her bid to become the first woman to lead the ANC, had told President Cyril Ramaphosa that she wanted to step down as an MP.
"Dr Dlamini-Zuma wishes to emphasise that she remains at the service of South Africa as a member of the South African parliament, and no fake news will dissuade her from her duties," Dlamini-Zuma's representatives, Mandown Media, said in a statement yesterday.
"Dr Dlamini-Zuma remains a loyal member of the ANC collective as a branch, NEC and NWC member and no mischievous attempts of wedge-driving will persuade her out of the movement she had dedicated all her life to."
Fake news. Imagine crossing boarders by foot to join arms struggle as a teenager then all of a sudden be too tired of Parliament? Never. I don’t quit. Also, these journalists were with me in Parliament on Friday, why didn’t they simply ask me to fact check? https://t.co/i0PJkkLQEh— Dr Dlamini Zuma (@DlaminiZuma) February 18, 2018