Ramaphosa must rid Cabinet of those who propped up Zuma: Maimane

President Cyril Ramaphosa should demonstrate his commitment to what he said on Friday night during his state of the nation address by getting rid of those ministers whose presence in the government has only ever been a source of scandal and failure‚ says Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane.

“President Ramaphosa should use the imminent reshuffle of the Zuma Cabinet as an opportunity to effect deep cuts to the profligacy and waste of the bloated Cabinet‚ and to rid the Cabinet of many of the people who propped up Zuma for so long.