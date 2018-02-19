KZN leaders upset at decision to oust Zuma

ANC branch leaders in KwaZulu-Natal have expressed their unhappiness over the decision to recall former president Jacob Zuma.

The province was a stronghold of Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma in the run-up to the national conference in Nasrec‚ where she was bested in December by Cyril Ramaphosa.

It is understood that during a protracted and tense closed-door meeting‚ branch leaders from across the eThekwini region expressed their concerns over the decision to remove Zuma last week.

The ANC national executive committee served Zuma with a letter recalling him and giving him an ultimatum to resign ahead of a vote of no confidence scheduled to take place in the national assembly.