S Mag

Five times Zuma gave us great memes

By Thango Ntwasa - 19 February 2018 - 16:08
Jacob Zuma
Image: REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham

With his resignation done and dusted, we bid farewell to Jacob Zuma with all the memes he left behind.

For every time you had to celebrate being the MVP of life.

He gave us South Africa's Destiny's Child with the "Zuma must go, go, go!" gogos at the Zuma Must Fall march.

Every time we were stalking crushes or watching heated battles on Whatsapp group chats.

When life was good, the Guptas were not being investigated and state capture was a word you did not here a lot.

That infamous middle finger he threw around whenever his glasses fell instead of him.

PHOTOS|The life and times of Jacob Gedleyihlekisa Zuma

Jacob Zuma resigned on Wednesday evening during a televised address to the nation.
News
4 days ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

As it happened: Electing SA’s next president in Parliament
'Why the rush': Jacob Zuma’s brother speaks
X