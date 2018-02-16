Five times Zuma gave us great memes
With his resignation done and dusted, we bid farewell to Jacob Zuma with all the memes he left behind.
#TwitterCSI is the real MVP pic.twitter.com/lHh1z2LGgK— IG: JustGspot (@PurpleGspot) February 26, 2017
For every time you had to celebrate being the MVP of life.
Zuma has fallen— R A I M (@justraim_) February 15, 2018
Zuma has fallen
Zuma has fallen
Zuma has fallen 🎶 #ZumaResigns #ZumaHasFallen pic.twitter.com/pNYmwbhkIi
He gave us South Africa's Destiny's Child with the "Zuma must go, go, go!" gogos at the Zuma Must Fall march.
Zuma trying yo leave the country #ZumaHasFallen pic.twitter.com/YbkTudte5E— Tshepo Elias Matlala (@TshepoElias) February 15, 2018
Every time we were stalking crushes or watching heated battles on Whatsapp group chats.
there. "@Camagu_Mayeye: *Insert that Zuma 'andonwabe' meme* :D" pic.twitter.com/6fAv81ozWT— Vuyo. (@Vuyo_Unchained) December 25, 2013
When life was good, the Guptas were not being investigated and state capture was a word you did not here a lot.
Did President Jacob Zuma address the National Assembly with confidence? On #Indaba, @gagasifm tonight at 6. pic.twitter.com/zADYGmw6t3— Alex Mthiyane (@AlexMthiyane) March 18, 2015
That infamous middle finger he threw around whenever his glasses fell instead of him.