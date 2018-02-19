Here are the Top 3 Trends from SA Menswear Week
At the recent South African Menswear Week in Cape Town, local menswear designers showed off their sartorial talent with an impressive collection of must-wear Autumn/Winter looks. These are the top three trends to try this coming season.
The Check List
Check prints are no surprise in menswear, but this season SA designers gave the perennial check, plaid and gingham prints new relevance with vibrant pops of colour, clashing prints and tactile fabrication.
Red Hot
Red was deemed the colour of the AW18 season by trend forecaster WSGN , so it’s no surprise that designers tapped into the power of the bold hue for head-to-toe looks and pops of colour. Nao Serati’s striking red vinyl trench and trousers look was a sure sign red is the new way to make a statement this season.
Pastel Power
Lilac, fashion’s new favourite colour – post-millennial pink, has made its way to menswear with many designers opting for a play on pastel hues with a combination of salmon, cream and daffodil yellow. In anticipation for the new season, a change in colour is welcomed.