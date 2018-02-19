Here are the Top 3 Trends from SA Menswear Week

At the recent South African Menswear Week in Cape Town, local menswear designers showed off their sartorial talent with an impressive collection of must-wear Autumn/Winter looks. These are the top three trends to try this coming season.

The Check List

Check prints are no surprise in menswear, but this season SA designers gave the perennial check, plaid and gingham prints new relevance with vibrant pops of colour, clashing prints and tactile fabrication.