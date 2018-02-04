Police in Vuwani‚ Limpopo‚ are investigating circumstances surrounding the burning of a secondary school in the area.

Shondoni Secondary School in Lwamondo village was set alight in the early hours of Friday morning.

Police have revealed that thieves forced open burglar doors of the administration building and proceeded to set the building alight.

While investigations were still ongoing‚ preliminary findings had determined that several items were stolen‚ including computers‚ a safe‚ steel cabinet and printers.

Police have estimated the value of the damage‚ including to the building‚ at around R1.2-million.