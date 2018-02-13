ANC says no deadline set for Zuma to resign

"So we're expecting the president to respond tomorrow. I'm sure tomorrow the president will respond. Tomorrow. There's no deadline, tomorrow the president will respond. I don't know whether you call it a deadline but I know president will respond tomorrow," said Magashule.

Magashule said that the NEC and Zuma could not agree on a time frame for the transition.

Zuma wanted to remain in office for at least three months following which he would resign, but the NEC felt that period was too long, said Magashule.

The reason to recall Zuma according to Magashule is the issue of two centres of power.

"It's obvious that in terms of our Constitution, the president of the ANC must become the candidate for the presidency of the country. The only problem we are dealing with is these times which are not aligned. The ANC conference is not aligned to the elections of the country," he said adding that they thought it was the right thing to do but they can now see that it is creating a gap inbetween.

"The collective of the NEC believe that indeed President Cyril Ramaphosa must takeover the presidency in terms of our Constitution. You can't then have another president who's not the president of the ANC."