Jacob Zuma lacks discipline - NUM
Critics of embattled President Jacob Zuma want disciplinary action to be taken against him for refusing to resign when the ANC top six officials asked him to do so on Sunday.
They said this amounts to ill-discipline, amid growing unhappiness about Zuma's continued stay in office.
The ANC's national working committee meeting recommended this week that Zuma should go.
Cosatu-affiliated National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) president Piet Matosa yesterday warned of serious problems if Zuma does not leave.
"It is upon the ANC to take disciplinary action against any member who refuses to carry out a political instruction of the party. If he does not want to carry out the instruction given to him, they must forcefully remove him." Matosa said Zuma was a member of the ANC like other members.
Although ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa said he had began direct discussions with Zuma on the transition, yesterday the ANC in Western Cape said Zuma should have vacated his office already.
Acting chairman Khaya Magaxa said the recent national executive committee (NEC) meeting in Irene, south of Pretoria, resolved Zuma should vacate office immediately.
He said Zuma's departure was supposed to have been executed by the ANC's top six.
"All that we know is that the president should have vacated his office as soon as possible."
ANC Limpopo secretary Nocks Seabi said the NEC has the power to make a final decision on Zuma's future.
"Our wishes as provinces don't matter. What is important is the decision of the NEC. It is better to wait for the decision of the NEC."
ANC Gauteng spokesman Motalatale Modiba said: "I don't think it's prudent for us to be giving side comments on a matter that the national leadership is dealing with."
The NEC meeting scheduled to discuss Zuma's future was postponed at the eleventh hour on Tuesday night.