Jacob Zuma lacks discipline - NUM

Critics of embattled President Jacob Zuma want disciplinary action to be taken against him for refusing to resign when the ANC top six officials asked him to do so on Sunday.

They said this amounts to ill-discipline, amid growing unhappiness about Zuma's continued stay in office.

The ANC's national working committee meeting recommended this week that Zuma should go.

Cosatu-affiliated National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) president Piet Matosa yesterday warned of serious problems if Zuma does not leave.

"It is upon the ANC to take disciplinary action against any member who refuses to carry out a political instruction of the party. If he does not want to carry out the instruction given to him, they must forcefully remove him." Matosa said Zuma was a member of the ANC like other members.

Although ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa said he had began direct discussions with Zuma on the transition, yesterday the ANC in Western Cape said Zuma should have vacated his office already.