The ANC has officially recalled President Jacob Zuma despite his pleas for an extended stay at the Union Buildings.

At a media conference at Luthuli House‚ the ANC headquarters‚ secretary -general Ace Magashule confirmed that the party’s national officials have communicated the NEC’s decision.

“The NEC received a report from the national officials about the engagements with the president. NEC noted that the officials had agreed with him in principle to resign. The president proposed to be given a period of three to six months. But the NEC also noted the uncertainty and anxiety. The NEC has taken a decision to recall President Jacob Zuma in accordance with rule 12.2 and 21.2 of the ANC constitution‚” Magashule said.