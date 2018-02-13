News

ANC confirms ‘recall’ of Zuma from presidency

By Staff Reporter - 13 February 2018 - 14:19
Jacob Zuma
Image: JACKIE CLAUSEN

The ANC has officially recalled President Jacob Zuma despite his pleas for an extended stay at the Union Buildings.

At a media conference at Luthuli House‚ the ANC headquarters‚ secretary -general Ace Magashule confirmed that the party’s national officials have communicated the NEC’s decision.

“The NEC received a report from the national officials about the engagements with the president. NEC noted that the officials had agreed with him in principle to resign. The president proposed to be given a period of three to six months. But the NEC also noted the uncertainty and anxiety. The NEC has taken a decision to recall President Jacob Zuma in accordance with rule 12.2 and 21.2 of the ANC constitution‚” Magashule said.

Magashule said the party wants ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa to take over the top job

This publication reported on Tuesday that Magashule and his deputy‚ Jessie Duarte‚ were tasked by the party to deliver a letter to Zuma informing him about the recall.

The ANC national executive committee decided to recall Zuma after he refused to resign following a marathon of discussion between and ANC top brass.

His imminent recall has also hindered the National Assembly’s programming. The State of the Nation Address which was supposed to be held on Thursday last week had to be postponed.

This led to the Economic Freedom Fighters requesting National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete to bring forward their motion of no confidence vote.

