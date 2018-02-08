WhiskyBrother is made to tingle all kinds of palates

Rarely do whiskey enthusiasts get to face a dizzying choice of 900 different whiskies without being awed by the vastness of the selection.

A place that poses such intoxicating dilemma for a tippler is none other than Joburg's first dedicated whiskey bar, WhiskyBrother Bar, which was launched recently and boasts a staggering collection of whiskies dominated by Scotch and others from 15 countries.

Yet WhiskyBrother's distinction perhaps warrants some context as there are a few other whiskey watering holes already operating in the city's northern suburbs.

But none match the new joint in terms of size and variety of spirits in stock.

Not every day also does one encounter a bar whose prices range from R25 to a whopping R6500 a tot.

Hence the visit to the bar's premises at Morningside Shopping Centre naturally marked by curiosity.

Five years ago, WhiskyBrother opened the Hyde Park specialist store which became the springboard of the new bar with an impressive range of rare and iconic whiskey brands.