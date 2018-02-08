In what seems a rare piece of good news emanating from one of the country’s municipalities‚ the City of Ekurhuleni has announced that it totally eliminated unauthorised expenditure in the 2016/17 financial year.

In statement based on the Auditor-General’s report on the city’s finances‚ Ekurhuleni said on Thursday that it began the financial year with R67-million in unauthorised expenditure‚ but this went down to zero in the year under review.

“The fact that this fifth administration achieved this in its first year of leadership bears testimony to our dedication to clean financial management and efficient administration‚” city manager Imogen Mashazi said.

The success was put down to the council’s rejuvenation and strengthening of governance committees‚ a move that has seen all the city’s procurement committees sitting on a regular basis.

The metro has also attracted competent managers‚ the statement said‚ particularly when it came to procurement. Other measures included reviewing of the membership of committees and training of project managers in Municipal Finance Management Act to broaden their understanding of the supply chain processes‚ policies and regulations‚ the city said.