Eskom’s chief generation officer Matshela Koko‚ who is implicated in awarding contracts to a company linked to his stepdaughter‚ is facing a fresh disciplinary inquiry.

Koko was back in the Labour Court on Tuesday to challenge an earlier ultimatum issued by the parastatal that he either resign or be fired.

He had planned to argue‚ in a responding affidavit submitted to the court‚ that the power utility had not followed proper procedure when its newly appointed board gave him the ultimatum.

But that argument‚ according to Eskom‚ was no longer valid as the ultimatum had been dropped‚ fresh disciplinary charges had been instituted and he was on suspension.