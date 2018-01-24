Embattled Eskom executive Matshela Koko‚ who escaped dismissal through a sham disciplinary process‚ broke the strict conditions of his suspension by regularly contacting other Eskom employees‚ new evidence shows.

Koko has refused to resign while other implicated executives Anoj Singh and Prish Govender both resigned on Monday and Tuesday this week respectively. Koko is due to appear before parliament’s portfolio committee inquiry into corruption and state capture at Eskom on Wednesday‚ where he is expected to claim his innocence.

TimesLIVE came into the possession of phone records that show that Koko spoke telephonically to his colleagues - including chief financial officer Singh - after he was suspended on August 2 last year. His suspension notice expressly prohibited any contact with Eskom staff or suppliers.

These disclosures are likely to add to mounting pressure for Eskom to act against Koko as the new board‚ headed by Telkom chair Jabu Mabuza‚ embarks on a process to rescue the power utility and restore governance.

Singh and Govender‚ who was acting head of group capital‚ are implicated in a corruption scandal involving R1.6-billion paid to Gupta-linked Trillian and McKinsey.