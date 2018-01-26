While Eskom executive Matshela Koko is adamant he will not resign over R600 million in contracts awarded to his daughter’s company‚ the state power utility has fired at least one senior manager for his role in awarding the tender.

The axing of Dhiraj Bhimma‚ Eskom’s senior general manager: outages‚ has fuelled speculation that Koko could be on his way out and might approach the Labour Court to challenge a decision to fire him for his role in the tender controversy.

Bhimma has been dismissed with immediate effect in what looks to be further action against impropriety at Eskom.