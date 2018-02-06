A Guatemalan accused of murdering his American girlfriend during a holiday in Cape Town started testifying in his own defence in the High Court in Cape Town on Wednesday.

Diego Novella took to the witness stand to tell the court of his relationship with murdered Gabriella Albans.

In 2015‚ staff at the Camps Bay Hotel found Albans’ body with the Spanish word “sorote” (piece of s**t) written in faeces on her chest. Novella has pleaded not guilty to her murder‚ claiming he had ingested drugs‚

Novella told the court he met Albans while he was studying at the American Intercontinental University in Los Angeles. He said they dated for a month-and-a-half‚ describing their relationship as “warm and amicable” until they split up because of “differences”.

Novella‚ who was born into a wealthy family which made its money through cement manufacturing‚ said he returned to Guatemala City after a “run-in with the law”‚ and was now barred from the US.