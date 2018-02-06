Zuma is immune to humiliation

The president of the ANC and the national executive committee want us to appreciate that the removal of the president of the country must not humiliate him. Really?

I will never promote the humiliation of any person as I would not like to be humiliated myself. If one does not like to be humiliated, one must not humiliate himself, the country or others.

I think President Jacob Zuma humiliated himself when he was involved in the Khwezi rape case. Humiliation, to him, is like water on a duck's back. If it was someone with a conscience, he would have retreated from that time. Please, Mr president...

When Zuma allows the Guptas to mess up this country like they have done, is that not humiliation of this country? Please, Mr president...