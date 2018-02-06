Suspect caught at priest's house

Limpopo police have finally busted a murder suspect who was on the run for six months following the death of his girlfriend in August last year.

The 33-year-old man, wanted by the police in connection with the murder of Itumeleng Betha, was arrested last Monday evening by a joint team of detectives and police crime intelligence officers at the home of a priest in Seshego, Polokwane.

This followed his failure to hand himself over to the police two months after the incident after he had promised to do so.

Sunday World had also reported that the man had allegedly boasted to the deceased's family on the same week he was supposed to hand himself over to the police that he had bribed police with two buckets of KFC prompting Police Minister Fikile Mbalula to intervene.