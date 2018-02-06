'BLF must stop behaving like a child of the ANC' - Thembi Siweya

A prominent ANC Youth League (ANCYL) member has made startling claims against the Black First, Land First (BLF) movement led by Andile Mngxitama, saying it is been funded to cause disunity in the country.

Thembi Siweya, an ANCYL national executive committee member, told Sowetan today that whoever is funding BLF will soon be exposed.

“This represents a serious problem in our society,” Siweya said.

“BLF must also stop behaving like a child of the ANC or some alliance partner. In fact they seem to have forgotten their sole mandate of existence. We might have to find some psychologist or specialist to assist them with clarifying their own terms of existence so we don’t see shameful things they keep doing.”

Siweya, who campaigned aggressively for Cyril Ramaphosa’s ANC presidential campaign, said she was worried that black people, particularly the poor, continue to be used as token of protests and disruption for the sake of cheap politicking.

“They are even bought for such then end up beating each other.”

Her remarks comes after ANC branch secretary in the Inner City Zone 12 Thabang Setona kicked a female BLF outside Luthuli House, ANC headquarters, in Johannesburg, yesterday.

Clashes broke out between a group of BLF members, who were protesting against any decision to remove President Jacob Zuma as the head of the state and ANC supporters clad in CR17 T-shirts calling for Zuma to step down.

Siyewa condemned the violence which took place, saying those wearing CR17 T-shirts and beating women were out of order.

“They don’t represent what president stands for. I have made a string observation that these are agents bought to taint the name and the image of ANC president. We did not deliver this leadership to see such despicable behaviour. Violence must be dismantled and exemplary punishment must be shown.”

Mngxitama hit back saying claims made by Siweya were part of a disinformation campaign to tarnish those who are pro-radical economic transformation.

“She is talking nonsense. It is unfortunate in South Africa you don’t have to proof your claims. We know that Ramaphosa will never give us radical economic transformation.”

He added that the Ramaphosa camp has organised thugs to attack those who are against white monopoly capital.