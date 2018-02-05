South Africa

Clashes outside Luthuli House as Zuma protests gather steam

By Neo Goba - 05 February 2018 - 12:46
ANC supporters attack a bakkie suspected to be carrying BLF members, outsude Luthuli House in Johannesburg.
Image: ALON SKUY

Clashes broke out outside Luthuli House in Johannesburg on Monday as a van carrying a group of people in Black First Land First (BLF) regalia were attacked as their vehicle approached the main entrance of the building.

Met with fists‚ punches‚ rocks and sjamboks‚ the BLF group got more than they bargained for as they were assaulted by ANC supporters‚ who were chanting songs critical of President Jacob Zuma.

It took a heavy police contingent to separate the ANC and BLF supporters.

The truck driver‚ who was also about to get a beating‚ managed to escape after they failed to remove him from the car. His door was kicked and wipers removed before the police came and cleared the way for him to speed off.

Earlier‚ the group also attempted to attack a BLF supporter who was walking near the ANC headquarters. But he was also rescued by members of the Johannesburg Metro Police Department and the South African Police Service.

BLF is yet to stage a protest outside the party premises‚ as per their plan.

ANC supporters came out in their numbers on Monday to counter a “Hands off Jacob Zuma” protest‚ led by BLF and other organisations.

Dr Pixley kaSeme and Helen Joseph Streets remain shut as the crowd has grown bigger.

 

