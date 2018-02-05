Clashes broke out outside Luthuli House in Johannesburg on Monday as a van carrying a group of people in Black First Land First (BLF) regalia were attacked as their vehicle approached the main entrance of the building.

Met with fists‚ punches‚ rocks and sjamboks‚ the BLF group got more than they bargained for as they were assaulted by ANC supporters‚ who were chanting songs critical of President Jacob Zuma.

It took a heavy police contingent to separate the ANC and BLF supporters.

The truck driver‚ who was also about to get a beating‚ managed to escape after they failed to remove him from the car. His door was kicked and wipers removed before the police came and cleared the way for him to speed off.