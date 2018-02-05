Hlaudi Motsoeneng's hearing postponed 'indefinitely'

Former broadcasting boss Hlaudi Motsoeneng's lawyer wants more time to be set aside for an arbitration hearing over his dismissal from the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC).

The arbitration process was due to start at the Commission for Conciliation Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) on Monday but his lawyer Zola Majavu said the matter was postponed by agreement between all parties.

"I can confirm that the matter was enrolled for hearing and for arbitration today until Wednesday and it has been postponed indefinitely by agreement between the parties for collegial reasons that I'm not at liberty to go into," said Majavu.

"But we can accept that there's intention from both parties to proceed full speed with the matter, we've exchanged all the bundles that we need and we are on a state of readiness to proceed."