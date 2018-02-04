News

Hlaudi calls in big guns for CCMA showdown

By Aubrey Mothombeni - 04 February 2018 - 11:17
Hlaudi Motsoeneng is pinning hopes on James Aguma, right. /Alon Skuy
Former SABC corporate affairs boss Hlaudi Motsoeneng wants his job back and he's using old colleagues to speak up for him at his CCMA hearing tomorrow.

His lawyer, Zola Majavu, said the team is gearing up for a rumble in the CCMA ring.

"We are both ready to go into a fight and we are going to argue for reinstatement," Majavu told Sunday World.

Former communications minister Faith Muthambi, now Public Service and Administration Minister, and former SABC acting group CEO James Aguma, are understood to be preparing to be witnesses in Motsoeneng's favour in the CCMA - the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration. Motsoeneng is fighting to secure his erstwhile position as SABC group executive for corporate affairs.

Minister of Public Service Faith Muthambi. / Trevor Samson
