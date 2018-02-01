Zuma nonchalant despite talk of his impending exit

President Jacob Zuma showed no signs of worry during the cabinet lekgotla at the Sefako Makgatho Presidential Guesthouse in Pretoria yesterday.

The cabinet meeting came after news that the ANC's national working committee has mandated the party's top six officials, including its president Cyril Ramaphosa and secretary-general Ace Magashule, to tell Zuma to resign before the end of this week.

However, Zuma and Ramaphosa were at ease, joking . with journalists during a photo opportunity at the lekgotla, which was chaired by Zuma.