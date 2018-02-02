How SAPS is tracking 'kingpins who masquerade as hard-working South Africans'

Minister of Police Fikile Mbalula hailed the Organised Crime Threats Assessment mechanism as a success after nine suspects in a tax fraud syndicate were arrested on Thursday.

The minister told reporters in Pretoria on Friday that Hawks teams arrested the nine suspects at their upmarket homes in Gauteng and Kwazulu-Natal during search and seizure operations at 12 locations.

He said the suspects were arrested as a result of intelligence-led policing under the Octa intervention mechanism with assistance from the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigations (the Hawks) and the SA Revenue Service (Sars).

“Yesterday a multidisciplinary team‚ consisting of Hawks‚ Sars‚ criminal intelligence conducted a takedown operation. Nine members of a syndicate suspected of operating a large scale VAT fraud scam‚ with a potential loss to the fiscus of more than R90 million‚” said Mbalula.

Mbalula said the police would have to up their game in the fight against organised crime and that the Octa mechanism would allow units aimed at fighting white collar crimes to make significant inroads.

“SA cannot live side by side with syndicates. We are tracking and dealing with the source of crime and fight the kingpins who drive luxury cars and masquerade as hard-working South Africans‚” he said.