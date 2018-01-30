Mbalula cannot treat SAPS like his own spaza shop‚ says irate police union.



The SA Policing Union (Sapu) wants Police Minister Fikile Mbalula to retract a tweet claiming that two senior commanders in the force were “rotten cops”.

“The South African Policing Union calls upon Police Minister Fikile Mbalula to retract the statement he made on Twitter that he had removed the Mogale City Cluster Commander and Kagiso Police Station Commander because he cannot have rotten cops within the police service.

We are giving Minister Mbalula 24 hours to retract this statement as it defames our members‚” said union general secretary Oscar Skommere on Tuesday.