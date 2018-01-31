In their report‚ Viceroy said it believes that Capitec was "approving loans to delinquent customers" in order to facilitate them in repaying existing loans‚ and "engaging in reckless lending practices".

During a media briefing earlier on Tuesday‚ the CEO revealed that Capitec has instructed its lawyers to lay a formal complaint with the Financial Services Board after what it called a “flawed and inaccurate”. The publishing of the report led to a massive sell-off in Capitec’s share price.

Viceroy's report said that its analysis pointed to predatory lending practices by Capitec‚ where clients would be pushed to take out new loans to pay off the old ones‚ while being charged initiation fees and incurring other costs.

Fourie refuted this allegation.

"I think what Viceroy is saying is that we are asking for an additional initiation fee or any other income from rescheduling and we've always said rescheduling is important… we've got very strict rules on it and we assess and make adjustments and you'll see that rescheduling has actually come down in the last year or two‚" Fourie told Whitfield.

Asked if Capitec's multi-loan product has been discontinued and now they have re-branded as a credit facility‚ Fourie said: "No‚ it's not true. We brought it out in our first announcement today where we said it’s a completely different product [and] works completely different to the multi-loan… its very similar to a credit card. The only difference is that we access a client after nine months fully and do a full affordability assessment where a credit card is indefinite but furthermore‚ it functions 100% like a credit card."

Capitec has since released a statement saying it had not been approached by Viceroy for insight into its business or to discuss‚ test or verify the allegations with the bank's management.