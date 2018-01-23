Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille may face a motion of no confidence from her own party because of defiance.

That’s according to DA Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela‚ who is tipped as her possible successor if she is sacked.

On Wednesday‚ the DA caucus in the City of Cape Town will discuss a motion of no confidence in De Lille after councillor Mercia Kleinsmith requested an urgent meeting.

Kleinsmith confirmed sending a letter to caucus chairman Suzette Little‚ who agreed to the meeting. Little declined to comment.

In her letter‚ Kleinsmith accused De Lille of defying caucus discipline and rules by proposing a change to water tariffs during last week’s council meeting.

“This behaviour follows a couple of weeks during which she criticised the DA and its management‚ to the extent that it appears that she does not consider herself part of the DA or at least considers herself more important than it and above the rules of the party‚” wrote Kleinsmith.