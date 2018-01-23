Police Minister Fikile Mbalula has made a promise to the community of Kagiso near Krugersdorp on the West Rand to clamp down on corrupt police officials who are colluding with alleged Nigerian drug lords.

Speaking to hundreds of community members at a local soccer stadium‚ Mbalula said he couldn't stay in his office while the community had visibly expressed their frustration with the illegal activities in the area.

"We are attracted to this place because if we've seen and what has been reported where there is a community uprising and normally when things like these happen‚ we disappear and we are not found anywhere and I'm moved by the genuine concern of the community‚" said Mbalula.

"We have just launched Operation Fiela in Johannesburg and I made an appointment to come and see the community here and hear what their concerns about the police [are] before I blame them for taking the law into their own hands so that I act... I must stamp the authority of the state to ensure that the rule of law prevails in this country‚" said Mbalula.

Operation Fiela phase two will run for a year and has three objectives; which are to arrest suspects‚ remove criminals and close down the places from which they operate. It's progress will be revaluated.