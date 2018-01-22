Police have fired rubber bullets and teargas at the protesting group‚ believed to be from Kagiso and Munsieville.

Community leader Joe Mabuela had earlier said the situation “had the potential to be chaotic” as roads leading out of Krugersdorp had been blockaded.

The action comes after a poster was circulated at the weekend‚ calling on residents to skip work and school.

A march to suspected drug dens and brothels was planned by residents.

“We will be delegating leaders to go to the police station to file an application for our march‚” Mabuela said.

The latest action comes after several properties‚ alleged to belong to foreign drug lords and brothels‚ were torched last week.

“This was in response to the girl who was abducted by Nigerian nationals last week and was later found dumped on the side of the road‚” said Mabuela.