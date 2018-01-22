Satellite police station set alight amid Krugersdorp protests
Community members tried to destroy a satellite police station in Krugersdorp amid protests on Monday morning.
At least one of the offices at the station was set alight.
According to Arrive Alive‚ the protesters have also damaged at least one police vehicle after hurling stones at it.
Protesters from Munsieville throw stones at a police vehicle and attempted to burn the Satellite police station https://t.co/JJnBdnvwla #ArriveAlive @SAPoliceService pic.twitter.com/K1degp5Saw— Arrive Alive (@_ArriveAlive) January 22, 2018
Police have fired rubber bullets and teargas at the protesting group‚ believed to be from Kagiso and Munsieville.
Community leader Joe Mabuela had earlier said the situation “had the potential to be chaotic” as roads leading out of Krugersdorp had been blockaded.
The action comes after a poster was circulated at the weekend‚ calling on residents to skip work and school.
A march to suspected drug dens and brothels was planned by residents.
“We will be delegating leaders to go to the police station to file an application for our march‚” Mabuela said.
The latest action comes after several properties‚ alleged to belong to foreign drug lords and brothels‚ were torched last week.
“This was in response to the girl who was abducted by Nigerian nationals last week and was later found dumped on the side of the road‚” said Mabuela.
The woman was reported missing by a man claiming to be her brother. He took to Facebook and posted a picture of her‚ saying she was last seen coming back from Paardekraal Hospital.
“Last communication with friends and family was that [Wednesday] around 1pm where she said she was being chased by men‚” part of his post read.
Mabuela has been giving counselling to the girl and the family and could not divulge further details.
“We have been asked not to reveal anything as this forms part of the police investigation‚” he said.
The incident has spurred community members to raid brothels in search of any girls who may be kept there against their will.
“People want to clean up the place and flush out the drug peddlers and make sure that no girls are being kept as sex slaves‚” Mabuela said.
“If you come here at night‚ these girls are paraded around the main streets. The police know but they are doing nothing.”
Police could not immediately be reached for comment.
Krugersdorp residents took to the streets on Monday 22 January 2018 to protest against crime in the area. The protesters said Nigerian nationals are responsible for the high levels of drug abuse a...