The Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday heard details of the extent police have to go to stop their corrupt colleagues from tipping off criminals.

Sea Point police Colonel Charl Kinnear told the court that due to the presence of corrupt senior police officers he was forced to open an enquiry into alleged mafioso Nafiz Modack before he could open an official police docket.

"If a docket is opened‚ anybody who has access to the criminal registration system can see who the complainant was and what was said by the complainant‚" said Kinnear.

He was being cross examined during the bail hearing for Modack‚ Colin Booysen‚ Ashley Fields‚ Jacques Cronje‚ and Carl Lakay - all arrested on December 15 for their alleged roles in a national extortion syndicate.

Kinnear testified that the syndicate‚ with Modack allegedly at the helm‚ was busy taking over nightclubs from an established security outfit run by controversial businessman Mark Lifman.

During cross examination by Modack's defence advocate Edwin Grobler‚ Kinnear was asked why he took seven days to register a case of extortion after the management at The Grand Café in Cape Town told police that Modack had tried to force them to pay him R150 000 for security.

Kinnear said that he had opened an enquiry first so that corrupt senior police would not tip off the suspects about the case. He previously testified that at least four senior police officers were allegedly under Modack's "influence".