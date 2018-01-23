Captain 'KGB' bail application postponed again

The Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Pretoria on Tuesday postponed the bail application of crime intelligence operative Captain Morris “KGB” Tshabalala due to court constraints.

The matter was postponed last week for his lawyers to submit supplementary affidavits responding to explosive documents filed by Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) investigators when they were opposing bail.

But Magistrate Nicca Setshogoe had to postpone the matter yet again to next Thursday as the court had other cases to hear.

Tshabalala‚ who evaded justice for years while working as a crime intelligence operative in Erasmuskloof in Tshwane‚ was arrested last Tuesday for allegedly stealing R563‚000 from the SAPS secret slush fund meant for operational purposes.