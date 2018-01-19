Captain KGB: From informer to covert police spy to armed robber

A covert crime intelligence officer was on the police's payroll while he was in prison for armed robbery‚ according to documents obtained by the publication.

Captain Morris "KGB" Tshabalala appeared in the Pretoria Commercial Crimes court on Thursday on fraud‚ corruption and theft charges. He is due to appear in court on Friday for a formal bail application.

While police have denied that Tshabalala was employed by them while in prison‚ documents in the publication's possession show that was not the case.