A police crime intelligence officer‚ arrested in Pretoria for allegedly defrauding a secret state slush fund‚ will appear in court on Thursday.

The officer‚ a captain stationed within the covert crime intelligence unit‚ was arrested by Independent Investigative Directorate (Ipid) officers on Tuesday. He was arrested as he met his parole officer.

The police officer is on parole after being released in 2015 from the Groenpunt maximum security prison‚ where he was serving a 10-year sentence for armed robbery.

The officer‚ known as Captain KGB‚ was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly stealing R563‚000 from the SAPS secret slush fund. The fund is meant for operational purposes.