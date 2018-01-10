Zulu king calls for more men to get the snip

King Zwelithini has been at the forefront of the campaign for circumcision following his decree in 2009 when he revived the practice which had largely been ignored in the province after it was banned among Zulus by King Shaka in the 19th century.

King Shaka believed the time it took to heal from traditional circumcision kept too many young warriors away from their military duties in his army.

But King Zwelithini ended the ban which lasted nearly two centuries and called for the medical circumcision of young men in the province in a bid to stem the tide of HIV/Aids. His call received the backing of the KwaZulu-Natal provincial government and since them more than 700‚000 men have been circumcised in the province.

King Zwelithini has also urged the government to ensure that indigenous knowledge is used in conjunction with the best Western medical practices to ensure that the fight against the spread of the dreaded disease is ultimately successful.