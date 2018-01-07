ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa and four members of the party's top six paid Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini a courtesy visit at his Osuthu Palace in Nongoma in northern KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday as part of a campaign to renew and unite the ruling party.

Ramaphosa was accompanied by his deputy‚ David Mabuza‚ national chairman Gwede Mantashe‚ secretary-general Ace Magashule and treasurer Paul Mashatile.

The ANC leaders also briefed King Zwelithini on the outcome of the 54th national elective conference which was held in Nasrec in Johannesburg last month.

Magashule told the media that the purpose of the meeting was to introduce the new ANC leadership to the king but more importantly it was about the renewal and revival of the party.

The ANC was dogged by deep divisions ahead of its elective conference which saw Ramaphosa defeat Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

"It's about the renewal and revival of the ANC as we celebrate 106 years‚" he said.

He said the ANC will be working towards uniting the party across the country.

Magashule said warring KwaZulu-Natal ANC leaders had also been invited to attend the meeting with the king as part of the attempts to unify the party.

Ramaphosa echoed Magashule‚ saying that they were pleased that the drive of renewing the ANC was being done under the king's auspices.

"Your Majesty we're going to work very hard to forge the unity that you want to see in the ANC and the majority of the people want to see‚" he said.

Ramaphosa also praised the king for his passion about working the land.