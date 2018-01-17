The SOS Coalition and Media Monitoring Africa are concerned about Communications Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane’s remarks on the Karima Brown Show on Radio 702 on Monday night.

Kubayi-Ngubane said on air the SABC COO‚ CEO and CFO must be appointed “in consultation” with her.

A court order from December 6 last year said SABC Board executives can be appointed “after consultation” with the minister.

The order also said the minister does not have a veto right on the appointment of executive board members who must be appointed by non-executive members of the SABC Board.

“Are you saying that the head of state must hear from the news that somebody has been appointed?” Kubayi-Ngubane said.

“Are you saying as minister I must fold my arms if the SABC wants to hire…?”

Kubayi-Ngubane said on Maroleng’s alleged appointment: “As far I am informed‚ as far as I am aware‚ Mr Maroleng has not been appointed by the SABC Board and that is where I stand.”

The SABC in a statement on Tuesday reiterated it is responsible for appointing the CEO‚ COO and CFO. It said the appointment of the COO was “still being finalised” and appointing executives were “urgent priorities”.

“The Board wishes to state for the record that it has acted and will continue to act lawfully‚ and in line with the letter and spirit of the Interim Court Order‚ on this matter.”

The EFF criticised Kubayi-Ngubane remarks in a statement on Tuesday.

“We reject this as yet another attempt to interfere with the independence of the SABC Board in doing its work‚” EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi said.

“In all the stages of the appointments of executives‚ there is nowhere it includes Cabinet. It may very well be that Cabinet is informed‚ but this is a mere matter of noting. The Cabinet has no role‚ neither the President‚ in the appointment of SABC executives.”

The party said if Cabinet appointed SABC Board members it meant the SABC was “now fully a State Broadcaster”.