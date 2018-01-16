The EFF has jumped into the controversy around the expected appointment of MTN group executive of corporate affairs Chris Maroleng to replace Hlaudi Motsoeneng as the new SABC Chief Operating Officer (COO).

In response to the reports on the appointment‚ which drew messages of well wishes for Maroleng from respected figures such as former public protector Thuli Mandonsela and radio host Redi Tlhabi‚ the Minister of Communications‚ Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane issued a statement saying that "all appointments of the Chief Operating Officer‚ Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of State Owned Entities are done through Cabinet processes and therefore the announcements of the outcome are made by Cabinet".

"It is the Minister’s responsibility to present any appointment of executives of the SOEs under the Department of Communications through Cabinet processes. To this end‚ the Minister has no knowledge of any official appointment of a COO of SABC‚" she said on Monday.

On Tuesday‚ the EFF rejected the assertion that Cabinet appoints SABC executives.